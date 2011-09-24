WASHINGTON, Sept 24 The idea of leveraging the euro zone's bailout fund needs to be discussed carefully and fully understood especially if the European Central Bank is incorporated in the plan, ECB Governing Council member Patrick Honohan said on Saturday.

"If the pot of money put by governments on the table is to be leveraged, that is definitely a separate decision especially if that leverage is to involve a central bank," Honohan said during a panel discussion organised by DZ bank.

"We should not think of leveraging a public pot of funds as a free lunch."

He also gave his support to the idea of using euro zone bailout fund money to inject funding into capital-strapped banks.

"The idea of injecting capital from the EFSF directly into banks is a very promising idea," he said. (Reporting by Marc Jonesl Editing by Andrea Ricci)