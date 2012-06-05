STOCKHOLM, June 5 The European Central Bank has
room to cut interest rates, International Monetary Fund Managing
Director Christine Lagarde said in a newspaper interview, while
denying the fund had opened aid talks with Spain.
"Growth can be spurred by monetary policy, such as the LTRO
we have already seen the ECB use. It is also evident that there
is room for another interest rate cut," she was quoted as saying
by Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet on Tuesday.
Two rounds of cheap three-year loans under the ECB's
long-term refinancing operation helped stave off a credit crunch
and boost market confidence, at least temporarily, at the end of
last year and in early 2012.
The worsening economic backdrop since then has fuelled
speculation the ECB might cut rates at Wednesday's meeting,
though 62 out of 73 analysts in a Reuters poll said they
expected the bank to keep borrowing unchanged at 1 percent.
With Greece, Ireland and Portugal all under international
bailout programmes, financial markets have grown increasingly
anxious about the risk that Spain, mired in a deepening banking
crisis, could be forced to do likewise.
Sources say Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is pressing
for a direct European rescue for the lenders with moral support
from the European Commission, but Germany is reluctant. Media
reports say Berlin is instead pressing Madrid to request a full
bailout.
Lagarde told the newspaper the IMF was not in any talks with
Spain over an aid programme.
"We are absolutely not doing that. Spain has done much. They
have shown political courage and carried out a string of reforms
and austerity," she was quoted.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by John Stonestreet)