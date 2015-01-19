DUBLIN Jan 19 The European Central Bank (ECB) should make sure any quantitative easing (QE) programme it embarks on shares as much risk it can amongst its members, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.

Markets expect the ECB to announce on Thursday that it will start printing money to buy government bonds in euro zone countries to prevent deflation.

"The more efficient it is, the more mutualisation there is the better," IMF managing director Christine Lagarde told a news conference when asked about the idea of individual central banks taking responsibility for losses on their bonds. (Reporting by Conor Humphries,; Editing by Toby Chopra)