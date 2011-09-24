WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Juergen Stark became the first of the European Central Bank's top policymakers to raise the possibility that the euro zone could fall back into recession on Saturday, adding to expectations that rate cuts could be on the horizon for the bank.

"It is more likely now that the second half of 2011 will be less positive than expected and the key question is whether the current slowdown in the global economy is largely a transitory phenomenon... Could it lead to a double-dip or is it just a soft patch? This is the issue we will have to monitor," he said during a panel discussion at an IIF event and the IMF's annual meeting.

Stark's comments are the first major deviation by a policymaker from the ECB's long-held view that growth will continue, albeit at a moderate pace.

It will add extra fuel to expectations that the central bank could cut interest rates --currently at 1.5 percent-- as early as next month. Financial markets are pricing in a 50 basis point reduction. (Reporting by Marc Jones)