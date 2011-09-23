By Marc Jones
| WASHINGTON, Sept 23
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The euro zone is the
epicentre of a much broader sovereign debt crisis, ECB
President Jean-Claude Trichet warned on Friday.
Trichet said that while the euro zone was the focus of
financial market fears about debt-strained countries, the
problem was actually wider spread.
"We have in front of us a global crisis of sovereign risk
and we (euro zone) are the epicenter of this global crisis," he
said during a speech to the Bretton Woods committee.
He added that the current situation was also more
precarious than when Lehman Brothers collapsed and sent the
global economy into a tailspin in late 2008, as there was no
longer the belief in markets that key countries would not
default on their debts.
(Reporting by Marc Jones, Additional reporting by Mark
Felsenthal; Editing by Andrea Ricci)