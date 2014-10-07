* Ebola taking "heavy toll" in Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone
* Sub-Saharan African growth seen reaching 5.8 pct in 2015
* If Ebola spreads, impact on western zone may be "dramatic"
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 7 Sub-Saharan Africa's
economic growth remains strong and should accelerate to 5.8
percent in 2015 but if the Ebola outbreak in its western corner
is protracted or spreads it will have "dramatic consequences"
for that zone, the IMF said on Tuesday.
In its latest World Economic Outlook, the Fund said Africa
should repeat 2013's growth rate of 5.1 percent this year and
then accelerate in 2015 as infrastructure investments boost
efficiency and the service sectors and agriculture flourish.
The 2015 forecast was an improvement on the 5.5 percent
growth for the overall region projected by the IMF in April.
"This overall positive outlook is, however, overshadowed by
the dire situation in Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, where
the current Ebola outbreak is exacting a heavy human and
economic toll," the report's Sub-Saharan Africa section said.
Since it was detected in Guinea in March, spreading to
neighbouring Sierra Leone and Liberia, the Ebola epidemic has
killed more than 3,400 people and is the world's worst recorded
outbreak of the deadly hemorrhagic fever.
The epidemic has overwhelmed the health systems and battered
the economies of these three small West African states, which
were showing signs of recovering from a decade of interlocking
civil wars in the 1990s.
Isolated travellers have also carried the disease to
Nigeria, Senegal and the United States, and a Spanish nurse has
become the first person to contract Ebola outside of Africa in
this outbreak.
"Should the Ebola outbreak become more protracted or spread
to more countries, it would have dramatic consequences for
economic activity in the west African region," the IMF said.
In a separate report, the World Bank said that without a
scaled-up response, transportation, cross-border trade, supply
chains and tourism in West Africa could be "severely disrupted",
costing the region as a whole tens of billions of dollars.
The security situation in several parts of Sub-Saharan
Africa remained fragile, the IMF said, noting rumbling internal
conflicts in South Sudan and Central African Republic.
Growth in South Africa, the continent's most advanced
economy, had been lacklustre, hit by protracted strikes, low
business confidence and tight electricity supply, the IMF said.
But it saw "muted recovery" taking hold in 2015 through
improving labor relations and gradually stronger exports that
would push South African growth to 2.3 percent from a forecast
1.4 percent this year.
By contrast, Nigeria - the continent's top oil producer
which overtook South Africa as its biggest economy this year
after a dramatic GDP rebasing - is forecast to expand 7 percent
this year and 7.3 percent in 2015, the Fund said.
Some African economies had been able to increasingly tap
capital markets, with recent sovereign bond issuances in the
Eurodollar market largely oversubscribed, the report said,
citing maiden issues by Kenya and Ivory Coast.
African currencies had also generally stabilized after
weakening in 2013, with some exceptions.
The IMF report singled out Ghana's cedi, whose
continued downward pressure reflected "domestic policy
slippages", and Zambia's kwacha, which fell heavily in
the first half of the year before recovering some lost ground.
(Reporting by Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Ed Cropley)