NEW YORK Feb 10 The International Monetary Fund was perhaps too pessimistic when it downgraded its forecast for 2015 global growth, in part because of the European benefits of a weaker euro, the IMF's chief economist said on Tuesday.

"I think that our forecasts were probably a bit pessimistic," especially on the positive effects of low oil prices, Olivier Blanchard said of the forecasts the IMF released last month. "They should maybe be a bit more optimistic."

Speaking at a New York forum, he added: "I think we are seeing some upside risk for Europe in particular because of the depreciation of the euro." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)