NEW YORK Feb 10 The International Monetary Fund
was perhaps too pessimistic when it downgraded its forecast for
2015 global growth, in part because of the European benefits of
a weaker euro, the IMF's chief economist said on Tuesday.
"I think that our forecasts were probably a bit
pessimistic," especially on the positive effects of low oil
prices, Olivier Blanchard said of the forecasts the IMF released
last month. "They should maybe be a bit more optimistic."
Speaking at a New York forum, he added: "I think we are
seeing some upside risk for Europe in particular because of the
depreciation of the euro."
