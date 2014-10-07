By Alonso Soto
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Oct 7 The Brazilian economy will
likely have a mild recovery next year as electoral uncertainty
fades, but still lag regional peer Mexico that should grow
faster after a series of economic reforms, the International
Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
The global lender cut its growth forecast for Latin
America's largest economy by 0.6 percentage point to 1.4 percent
in 2015 due to dwindling investment and moderation in employment
and credit growth. In its flagship "World Economic Outlook," the
IMF also revised down Brazil's growth for this year to just 0.3
percent from its July estimate of 1.3 percent.
Four years of lackluster growth in a once-booming Brazil
have brought the economy to the center of a political debate
between leftist incumbent Dilma Rousseff and pro-market
candidate Aecio Neves in what is expected to be a tight
second-round of presidential elections on Oct. 26.
Rousseff, who placed first in Sunday's first-round vote, has
promised to put Brazil back on the growth track, but without the
painful adjustments that could increase unemployment and reduce
benefits for the poor.
Neves, a former governor and market favorite, has said he is
not afraid of cutting public spending and raising fuel prices to
win back investors worried about Rousseff's interventionist
style.
Critics say neither candidate is proposing any of the deep
reforms needed to overhaul the country's burdensome social
security system and massive red tape.
The IMF warns that Latin American economies need to embark
on reforms to improve competitiveness and eliminate supply
bottlenecks to avoid years of slow growth. In the short term,
the region's economy could be further damaged by slower
investment in commodity-hungry China and a jump in U.S. interest
rates.
"Without such reforms, growth could well continue to
disappoint relative to the high expectations created by the past
decade," the Fund said in the report that estimates the region's
average growth at 1.3 percent this year, its lowest rate since
the global financial crisis of 2009.
The IMF points to Mexico as an example of a country that may
reap the benefits of structural reforms in coming years. Mexican
President Enrique Pena Nieto has succeeded in pushing through
legislation to open up the country's telecom and energy sectors.
Mexico will likely grow 2.4 percent in 2014 and 3.5 percent
in 2015, said the IMF, keeping its estimates for the Latin
America's No.2 economy largely unchanged from its previous
forecast released in July.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)