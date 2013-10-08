OTTAWA Oct 8 The International Monetary Fund
expects Canada's economy to grow slightly more than 1.5
percent this year and 2.25 percent next year while it sees the
Bank of Canada refraining from interest rate hikes until the
second half of 2014.
In its World Economic Outlook on Tuesday, the
Washington-based lender's forecasts for Canada were slightly
lower than the central bank's projections in July of 1.8 percent
and 2.7 percent growth in 2013 and 2014, respectively.
However, Canada's central bank is due to update its outlook
on Oct. 23 and Senior Deputy Governor Tiff Macklem made clear
last week the numbers will be downgraded after he sharply cut
the forecast for third-quarter growth in a speech.
The IMF linked Canada's growth prospects directly to the
U.S. recovery, which it says will strengthen exports and
business investment as domestic consumption cools. The forecasts
assume the U.S. government shutdown is short-lived and the U.S.
debt ceiling is raised promptly.
"The balance of risks to Canada's outlook is still tilted to
the downside, emanating from potentially weaker external
demand," the report said.
The accommodative monetary policy in place in Canada since
the 2008-09 recession remains "appropriate," the Fund said,
predicting gradual tightening to start in late 2014 from the
current 1.0 percent rate. Analysts in a Reuters poll forecast a
first rate hike in the fourth quarter of next year.
Canada's record-high household debt earned it a mild warning
from the IMF, which said the trend could amplify any shock to
the economy.
It also identified big provincial budget deficits and debt
as a vulnerability, without naming specific governments.