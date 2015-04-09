WASHINGTON, April 9 Sharp movements in global
exchange rates tied to a higher U.S. dollar, and exacerbated by
higher U.S. interest rates, are a growing risk to the global
economy, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on
Thursday.
"Clearly the exchange rate and the currency risks, and the
volatility that it creates, is one of those rising risks,"
Lagarde said in a speech at the Washington-based Atlantic
Council, adding that emerging market companies were particularly
at risk.
She also confirmed that the IMF had received its 450 million
euro ($468 million) loan repayment from Greece.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)