WASHINGTON Oct 8 Fiscal adjustment in periphery
countries in the euro zone does not need to be adjusted unless
growth slows significantly, the International Monetary Fund said
on Tuesday.
Jörg Decressin, the deputy director of the IMF's research
department, said austerity in countries like Portugal has
already been less this year than in previous years, while growth
is likely to rebound. These countries are struggling to tame
their deficits while coming out of a prolonged recession sparked
by a sovereign debt crisis across the currency bloc.
"Only if growth were to disappoint in a major way, would one
have to go and revisit this," he said about the austerity
targets. "But the pace as a whole strikes us now for this year
and next year as appropriate."