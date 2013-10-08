WASHINGTON Oct 8 Periphery countries in the
euro zone do not need to brake their fiscal adjustment unless
growth slows significantly, the International Monetary Fund said
on Tuesday.
Jörg Decressin, the deputy director of the IMF's research
department, said austerity in countries like Portugal has
already been less this year than in previous years, while growth
is likely to rebound. These countries are struggling to tame
their debts while coming out of a prolonged recession sparked by
a sovereign debt crisis across the currency bloc.
"Only if growth were to disappoint in a major way would one
have to go and revisit this," he said about the austerity
targets. "But the pace as a whole strikes us now for this year
and next year as appropriate."
The IMF now expects Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain to all
exit recession and start growing from next year. Ireland,
another periphery country, has already been growing, albeit
slowly.