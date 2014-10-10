PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 15
March 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Oct 9 The global economy continues to recover moderately as a whole but growth is patchy from country to country, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday.
"I think there's a shared understanding among (G20) countries that it's becoming increasingly important to take comprehensive fiscal, monetary policies and reforms, taking into account each country's economic conditions," Aso told reporters after attending a dinner session of the Group of 20 finance leaders gathering in Washington. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
March 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* German utility E.ON drops after 16 bln euro loss (Updates prices)
* Edgewell personal care co- on march 13, 2017 co, units entered into amendment no. 3 to credit agreement amending credit agreement dated june 1, 2015