By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Nations around the globe need
to press forward with fiscal and reform promises, especially in
the United States and Europe, to reduce the uncertainties
shackling growth, the head of the IMF said on Thursday, warning
that the global economy barely dodged a bullet last year.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said the euro zone
debt crisis and U.S. "fiscal cliff" could have brought growth
screeching to a halt, an outcome only avoided by decisions often
taken at the last minute.
In particular, she urged the United States to raise its
borrowing limit and pressed Europe to follow through with
commitments to tackle its debt crisis, which in some countries
means more fiscal consolidation.
"Clearly, the collapse has been avoided in many corners of
the world," Lagarde told reporters even as she expressed concern
policymaker resolve could weaken just because there is a "bit"
of recovery in sight and financial stresses have eased.
"It's important to follow through on policies to put
uncertainty to rest," she said. "There is still a lot of work to
be done."
In her first news conference of 2013, Lagarde focused on
political battles over the budget in the United States and the
risks the euro zone's debt crisis still presents. That focus is
not new but Lagarde made clear she worried that complacency
could set in.
In an interview with Reuters Insider television, Lagarde
warned that a fight in the United States over raising the
nation's $16.4 trillion borrowing limit could be "catastrophic"
for the global economy if it is not raised in time.
"I very, very strongly hope that all parties, all views will
converge in the national interest of the U.S. economy and in the
international interest of the global economy," she said. "To
imagine that the U.S. economy would be in default, would not
honor the payments that it owes, is just unthinkable."
The United States bumped into the debt ceiling on New Year's
eve and has been employing special measures to meet its
financial obligations. The Treasury Department said those steps
could be exhausted by mid-February, raising the specter of a
default.
Republicans want to use the need to raise the debt ceiling
as leverage to exact deep spending cuts. The White House has
said it will not negotiate.
A standoff over the budget at the end of last year nearly
pushed the United States, the world's largest economy, over the
$600 billion fiscal cliff of tax hikes and spending cuts that
economists said would tank the economy.
But last minute action by the Congress softened the blow,
one of the policy steps Lagarde alluded to in her news
conference.
ECB MAY NEED TO EASE FURTHER
In Europe, she said, progress had been made last year to
tackle the debt crisis. Unfinished business included the need to
press forward with plans for a banking union.
She also said that while a financial firewall against the
debt crisis had been erected, it had not yet made "operational,"
a reference to a European Central Bank program to buy bonds from
debt-laden euro zone countries that seek a rescue.
Further, she said the ECB needed to keep monetary policy
easy and perhaps try to lower borrowing costs further to help
struggling member states.
"Continued, if not further monetary easing, will be
appropriate in order to sustain demand," Lagarde said.
The euro zone is still struggling with the debt crisis, with
the currency bloc lurching into recession last year for the
second time since 2009.
Last year, rising borrowing costs had put Spain and Italy in
the crosshairs, but the ECB's promise of support has helped calm
worries in financial markets.
She said confidence had even returned in Greece, the
epicenter of the crisis. Still, she warned it could be a year
before international lenders can judge whether Athens is
delivering on austerity and reform commitments made under a
joint European Union/IMF bailout.
Emerging economies were faring better, Lagarde said, but she
warned policymakers in those countries should be on the lookout
for damaging spillovers from advanced economies.
She urged developing countries to replenish their fiscal
safety nets, which were depleted as countries fought off the
effects of the global financial crisis and euro zone turmoil.
Lagarde urged countries to complete unfinished financial
regulation reforms, first prompted by the global financial
crisis, and to resist push back by powerful industry groups
working against the completion of changes.
"We recognize there has been progress but the process has
been very time consuming and continues to contribute to
uncertainty," Lagarde said. "We sense a sign of waning
commitment. There is still momentum but it is probably not as
crucial as it was and we regret it."