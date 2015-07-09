(Adds comments on U.S. economy, Greece from IMF's Blanchard)
WASHINGTON, July 9 The International Monetary
Fund on Thursday trimmed its forecast for global economic growth
for this year to take into account the impact of recent weakness
in the United States.
But the global financial institution said growth prospects
for next year remain undimmed, despite Greece's debt crisis and
recent volatility in Chinese financial markets.
In an update to its World Economic Outlook report, the IMF
said the global economy should expand 3.3 percent this year, 0.2
percentage point below what it predicted in April. Growth should
speed up to 3.8 percent next year, it said, unchanged from
earlier forecasts.
The IMF pinned much of the blame for the lower growth
forecast on the United States. The U.S. economy contracted in
the first quarter, hurt by unusually heavy snowfalls, a
resurgent dollar and disruptions at West Coast ports.
The IMF said it expected the U.S. economy to grow 2.5
percent this year - it lowered the U.S. growth forecast last
month from 3.1 percent in April. The IMF also said U.S. economic
sluggishness had spilled over to Canada and Mexico.
"(But) for the most part, it was a series of accidents ...
and the rest of the year should not be very much affected,"
Olivier Blanchard, the IMF's chief economist, said in a press
conference.
The IMF maintained its forecasts for a pickup in growth in
the euro zone, despite Greece moving closer to the edge of
default and an exit from the currency bloc as it races to find a
last-minute third bailout.
"The stress tests of the last 10 days (around events in
Greece) reassure us and make us think that if things go badly in
Greece ... the rest of the world would probably survive quite
well," Blanchard said.
In developing economies, the IMF said growth had been
dampened by lower commodity prices, tighter financial conditions
tied to economic rebalancing in China and geopolitical factors.
Chinese stock markets have tumbled by more than 30 percent
over the last month, prompting regulators to impose heavy-handed
intervention to stem the rout.
The IMF said the market crash suggests China could face
difficulties as it tries to move from an investment-led economic
growth model to one focused on domestic consumption.
The Fund also repeated its warning that asset price shifts
and financial market volatility could disrupt predictions,
though it expects geopolitical tensions tied to Russia and the
Middle East to calm down next year.
