WASHINGTON, April 16 The International Monetary
Fund on Tuesday shaved its projections for global economic
growth for both this year and next due to sharp government
spending cuts in the United States and the latest struggles of
recession-stricken Europe.
Even so, it said economic prospects have improved in recent
months with a fading of financial risks. It also revised up its
forecast for Japan, welcoming the Bank of Japan's aggressive new
monetary stance, which it said would lead to faster growth and a
wanted pickup in inflation.
"Global economic prospects have improved again, but the road
to recovery in the advanced economies will remain bumpy," the
IMF said in its periodic World Economic Outlook.
"While tail risks to the global outlook have diminished and
upside risks now exist, downside risks still predominate and
could have important spillovers across regions," it said.
The IMF cut its 2013 forecast for global growth to 3.3
percent, down from its projection in January of 3.5 percent. It
also trimmed its 2014 forecast to 4.0 percent from 4.1 percent.
A more subdued outlook for both the United States and the
euro zone led the IMF to cut its forecast for advanced economies
to 1.2 percent for 2013. It left its 2014 forecast unchanged at
2.2 percent.
The IMF also lowered its projection for emerging economies
to 5.3 percent for this year, though it said growth was already
accelerating and would hit 5.7 percent in 2014. For China, the
world's second largest economy and an engine of the global
economy, growth has returned to a healthy pace, the IMF said,
while activity in Brazil - Latin America's largest economy - is
expected to recover next year.
Strong domestic demand in sub-Saharan Africa should help
boost growth in both resource-rich and poorer economies in that
region, the IMF said. Meanwhile, growth in the Middle East and
North Africa is likely to dip this year as oil production slows
in some oil exporting countries and as "Arab Spring" nations
struggle with political transitions.