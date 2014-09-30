WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Global imbalances in trade
and investment flows have shrunk by more than a third since
peaking eight years ago and are likely to stay lower in the
future, diminishing their threat to the global economy, the
International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
Much of the reduction is due to lower demand from consumers
in economies with current account deficits, creating higher
unemployment and lower growth within those countries, the IMF
said in a chapter of its flagship "World Economic Outlook"
report.
And these narrower current account imbalances seem to be
here to stay, as the IMF projects that much of the lower demand
in richer nations is likely to persist.
But the Fund pointed to some countries, most notably Turkey,
Brazil and New Zealand, which could see their current account
deficits widen over the next five years, putting their economies
at greater risk of a sudden, damaging reversal in capital flows.
In the run-up to the global financial crisis and recession
in 2007-09, many investors and governments feared persistent
imbalances - particularly between the United States and its
chief creditor China - were unsustainable.
Countries with high external deficits, like the United
States, were seen courting the risks of sharp and potentially
destabilizing capital outflows if investors lost faith in their
economies and ability to pay their debts.
After the crisis, IMF was charged with playing a greater
role in policing the world economy and ensuring imbalances do
not build up to dangerous levels.
"The reduction of large flow imbalances has diminished
systemic risks to the global economy," the IMF said, adding that
imbalances are now also less concentrated in major economies,
such as the United States and creditors like China and Japan.
"So the risks of a sudden reversal (in flows)... are likely
to have diminished," the Fund said.
The IMF said large "surplus" European economies - usually
code for Germany - have space to rebalance further and spend
more on imports to help euro zone brethren Greece, Ireland,
Portugal and Spain, which have struggled to shrink their
deficits and combat unemployment.
The United States is the only major debtor country that is
likely to see its vulnerability increase over the next five
years, with its net foreign asset liabilities poised to rise to
8.5 percent of world GDP from 4 percent in 2006, the IMF said.
However, the U.S. dollar is even less likely to lose its
reserve currency status now than it was eight years ago, the IMF
posited, suggesting investors are unlikely to lose faith in U.S.
assets.
