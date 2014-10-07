* Global economy to grow 3.3 pct this year, 3.8 pct in 2015
* IMF also lowers forecasts for world potential growth
* IMF cuts forecasts for euro zone, Japan, Brazil
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, Oct 7 The International Monetary
Fund cut its global economic growth forecasts for the third time
this year on Tuesday, warning of weaker growth in core euro zone
countries, Japan and big emerging markets like Brazil.
In its flagship World Economic Outlook report, the
Washington-based lender cut its global growth expectations to
3.3 percent for this year and 3.8 percent for next year. In July
it had expected growth of 3.4 percent in 2014 and 4 percent in
2015.
The IMF has now cut its current-year growth forecasts nine
out of 12 times in the last three years as it consistently
overestimated how quickly richer countries would be able to pull
free from high debt and unemployment in the wake of the
2007-2009 global financial crisis.
It also lowered its expectations for longer-term potential
growth, something its chief economist Olivier Blanchard called
"the force from the future."
"You have these forces from the past, the forces from the
anticipated future ... and I think that explains the sequence of
revisions that we've had," Blanchard said in an interview.
The IMF again urged countries to carry out an array of
structural reforms, such as improving labor market policies,
fighting tax evasion and raising infrastructure spending, to
avoid the risk of economic stagnation.
With interest rates already near rock-bottom in many
advanced economies, it is harder to boost demand, Blanchard
said, echoing the concerns of "secular stagnation" raised by
former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers.
"On whether we'll be able to ... increase demand enough to
get to potential output, I think we don't know yet," Blanchard
said at a news conference. "It may be difficult."
The Fund's gloomy projections set the stage for a gathering
of the world's top economic policymakers in Washington this
week.
While richer countries like Britain and the United States
are seeing stronger expansions, the IMF downgraded forecasts for
the three biggest economies in the euro zone currency bloc -
Germany, France and Italy - and said it was essential advanced
economies maintain monetary stimulus.
It also lowered growth projections for Japan and Brazil,
among others. The IMF said potential growth in emerging markets
is now 1.5 percentage points lower than what it foresaw in 2011.
"There is a risk that the recovery in the euro area could
stall, that demand could weaken further, and that low inflation
could turn into deflation," Blanchard said in a foreword to the
report. "Should such a scenario play out, it would be the major
issue confronting the world economy."
The IMF now sees a 30 percent chance of the euro zone
slipping into deflation over the next year, and nearly a 40
percent probability the currency bloc could enter recession.
MONETARY DIVERGENCE
Financial markets have been roiled by the diverging growth
prospects in the United States, which is on track to tighten
monetary policy next year, versus the ailing euro zone and a
Japan that has dipped back into contraction.
The value of the U.S. dollar had surged by the end of last
week for 12 successive weeks, the longest rally in 40 years.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew appeared unfazed by the
greenback's appreciation, saying Washington supported other
countries' efforts to grow their economies.
Still, the euro zone will likely face pressure to do more to
boost growth at the meetings this week, though Germany will
caution against letting up on fiscal austerity.
The IMF warned that frothy financial markets could plunge
suddenly once the U.S. Federal Reserve starts raising interest
rates, with Blanchard saying it was unclear whether regulators
were "up to the task" of mitigating the potential fallout.
The Fund also warned that geopolitical tensions between
Russia and Ukraine, and in the Middle East, were increasingly
posing risks to the global economy and could shock oil prices
and cause wider trade and financial disruptions.
With loose monetary policy reaching its limits and
cash-strapped governments struggling to boost public investment,
the IMF urged all countries to pursue deeper reforms.
"The challenge ... is to go beyond the general mantra of
'undertaking structural reforms' to identify both the reforms
that are most needed and the reforms that are politically
feasible," Blanchard said.
