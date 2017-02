DALIAN, China, Sept 14 The world economy will not suffer a second recession, but emerging economies must tighten their monetary policies to keep inflation in check, Zhu Min, a deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said on Wednesday.

Zhu, a former deputy governor of the Chinese central bank, made the remarks at the summer session of the World Economic Forum in the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian. (Reporting by Zhong Hua and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Chris Buckley)