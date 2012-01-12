(Adds quotes, details)
HONG KONG Jan 12 China's economy is being
weighed down by slowing growth in the United States and the
European Union, but the possibility of a hard landing should be
ruled out, said David Lipton, first deputy managing director of
the International Monetary Fund.
"I don't see China having a 'hard landing'," Lipton told
Hong Kong's Trade Development Council (TDC) in an interview
ahead of the Jan. 16-17 Asian Financial Forum, which he will
attend. The forum is being held in Hong Kong by the city
government and trade promotion body.
"What we subscribe to is that China's growth is moderating
somewhat from a very rapid rate that they experienced last
year," he said.
Slowing Chinese economic growth was due to weaker exports
and measures taken by Beijing to cool its property market and
limit credit expansion, Lipton added.
China's annual economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2011
may have slowed to 8.7 percent from 9.1 percent in Q3, according
to the latest Reuters poll.
The National Bureau of Statistics is due to publish GDP and
other economic activity data at 0200 GMT on Jan. 17.
Lipton also said Hong Kong's asset and property prices had
"crested", and that he still saw no prospect of the Chinese yuan
being included in IMF's Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket of
currencies.
The yuan, also known as the Renminbi (RMB), has to be a
freely convertible currency before it can become part of the SDR
basket, he said.
"I know China has been trying to broaden the use of the RMB
and its usage internationally. I don't think there's really a
prospect of the RMB entering the SDR basket any time soon," he
said, adding that yuan internationalisation was a process that
would take a long time.
Lipton said it was important for Asian economies to
strengthen domestic demand in the face of a weakening external
environment.
He said the IMF was "very concerned about the implications
of what's going on in Europe for countries around the world.
There have already been some spillovers from the situation."
