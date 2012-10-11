TOKYO Oct 12 Greece, Spain and the euro zone's
slow progress toward debt reform take centre stage at IMF
meetings on Friday despite Europe's best effort to remove itself
from the spotlight.
The International Monetary Fund recommended that some of
Europe's debt-burdened countries take a bit more time to reduce
budget deficits, arguing that moving too fast is
counter-productive because it hurts the economy.
But Germany, Europe's largest creditor country and the key
to any lasting fiscal reforms, pushed back against that advice
and said reversing course on promised deficit reductions would
only weaken credibility.
"The euro zone does not lack the financial wherewithal to
stem the crisis. What it lacks is the political will," former
IMF official Eswar Prasad, a senior fellow at the Brookings
Institution in Washington, wrote in the International Herald
Tribune.
While the IMF has advocated a slower approach to debt
reduction, it urged swifter policy action, both in Europe and
the United States, to remove economic uncertainty and help lift
anaemic global economic growth.
"We expect action, courageous and cooperative action on the
part of our members," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde
said, spelling out her expectations for the twice-yearly
meetings that start on Friday.
In Europe, the IMF wants to see more progress toward
promised reforms that would create a tighter fiscal and banking
union. In the United States, the IMF has sounded the alarm over
the "fiscal cliff" of automatic spending cuts and tax increases
that take effect early next year unless Congress acts.
European officials insist they are on track to deliver
reforms, and want to see closer scrutiny of the U.S. fiscal
issues instead. U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said
Washington has a window of opportunity to address the fiscal
cliff after the Nov. 6 presidential election.
Both topics will be on the agenda, along with the IMF's own
internal reform efforts, which have stalled.
The Fund was supposed to have completed by the Tokyo
meetings a set of voting reforms that would give fast-growing
emerging markets greater say in the international lender and
vault China to the No. 3 spot.
But U.S. presidential politics got in the way. The Obama
administration is reluctant to seek congressional approval for
additional IMF funding when the budget deficit is such a
hot-button election issue. Without U.S. support, the IMF reforms
lack sufficient votes to pass.