By Anna Yukhananov and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Oct 13 World finance leaders on Saturday
endorsed a checklist of policy reforms aimed at pressuring
Europe and the United States to tackle debt troubles that
threaten to choke off global growth.
To hold each others' feet to the fire, the nations --
meeting under the aegis of the International Monetary Fund --
agreed to review progress in six months.
Their 10-page agenda, however, largely summarised previously
planned steps, such as deploying a new European Central Bank
bond-buying programme and avoiding the U.S. "fiscal cliff" of
spending cuts and tax hikes set to take hold early next year.
The checklist and checkup were an acknowledgement of
frustration within the IMF and among many emerging market
economies over a sluggish and piecemeal policy response to the
major risks facing the world economy.
IMF chief Christine Lagarde said nations had narrowed their
differences over how to implement policy, seeking to downplay
disagreements between the Fund and Germany over how quickly
debt-laden countries such as Greece should cut budgets.
"There was no objection to the recommendation that we gave
to the membership, which was A-C-T," Lagarde said, spelling out
the word letter by letter.
"We might not always agree on everything, but I think there
is a general consensus that collective action is going to
produce results," she told reporters.
In a communique released after two days of talks, IMF
members warned that global economic growth was decelerating and
that substantial uncertainties and risks remained.
But the IMF's governing panel, representing the 188 member
countries, praised steps that had already been taken,
particularly in Europe, to make the world financial system
safer, even if they had not yet gone far enough.
"Members all agreed that we are in a better position today
than we were six months ago," said Singapore Deputy Prime
Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the chairman of the committee.
Spain's economy minister, Luis de Guindos, said he felt the
mood toward his country lifting too. Spain is under pressure to
seek a bailout as it struggles to cope with high government debt
and the cost of recapitalising its banks.
"The atmosphere, from International Monetary Fund
policymakers or from the private sector, is much more positive
than it was before the summer," de Guindos said.
EMERGING STRAINS
Reports from the IMF this week downgraded global economic
growth forecasts for the second time since April and warned of
the need for action in advanced economies to treat a debt
hangover that stems in part from earlier efforts to quell the
global financial crisis.
To replenish its crisis-fighting war chest, the IMF has
taken in $461 billion in contributions from member countries,
with Algeria and Brunei the newest members of the donor group,
Lagarde said. The United States is among the notable absences
from the list of contributors.
Frustration over what many nations see as plodding progress
in Europe and in Washington spilled into public view during the
meetings.
"Asia alone can't carry the global economy," said Australian
Treasurer Wayne Swan. "It is time for the other players to get
off the benches and start to pull their weight on global
economic growth again."
Emerging markets, which have been caught in the downdraft
created by weak economies in Europe and the United States, were
disappointed that the IMF missed its target for enacting voting
reforms that would make China the third most influential country
within the lending institution.
Lagarde said there were "one or two countries" that had not
finalised the reforms, which were agreed in 2010, a thinly
veiled reference to the United States. The Obama administration
does not want to seek congressional approval for more IMF
funding before the November presidential election.
European leaders argued this week they had taken big strides
toward building a stronger fiscal and banking union, and they
earned at least some recognition from the rest of the world.
"This broad framework offers a more promising strategy for
addressing the crisis," U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner
said. "However, what is important is how it will be applied."
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble pointed out that
euro zone decision-making involves 17 national governments, many
of which need parliamentary approval, and that takes time.
"If we are not fast enough for markets, sorry, but markets
have to wait," he said.