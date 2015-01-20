(Corrects note in second paragraph and heading on the final two
columns of table to show previous IMF forecasts were issued in
October)
By Jake Spring
BEIJING, Jan 20 The International Monetary Fund
on Tuesday issued the following economic growth forecasts as
part its World Economic Outlook.
Forecasts are annual inflation-adjusted percentage changes.
Note: Columns with differences from October's WEO update may not
match January forecasts due to rounding.
Projections Change from Oct
2014 2015 2016 2015 2016
World Output 3.3 3.5 3.7 -0.3 -0.3
Advanced Economies 1.8 2.4 2.4 0.1 0.0
United States 2.4 3.6 3.3 0.5 0.3
Euro Area 0.8 1.2 1.4 -0.2 -0.3
Germany 1.5 1.3 1.5 -0.2 -0.3
France 0.4 0.9 1.3 -0.1 -0.2
Italy -0.4 0.4 0.8 -0.5 -0.5
Spain 1.4 2.0 1.8 0.3 0.0
Japan 0.1 0.6 0.8 -0.2 -0.1
United Kingdom 2.6 2.7 2.4 0.0 -0.1
Canada 2.4 2.3 2.1 -0.1 -0.3
Other Advanced
Economies 2.8 3.0 3.2 -0.2 -0.1
Emerging Market and
Developing Economies 4.4 4.3 4.7 -0.6 -0.5
Commonwealth of
Independent States 0.9 -1.4 0.8 -2.9 -1.7
Russia 0.6 -3.0 -1.0 -3.5 -2.5
Excluding Russia 1.5 2.4 4.4 -1.6 -0.2
Emerging and
Developing Asia 6.5 6.4 6.2 -0.2 -0.3
China 7.4 6.8 6.3 -0.3 -0.5
India 5.8 6.3 6.5 -0.1 0.0
ASEAN-5 4.5 5.2 5.3 -0.2 -0.1
Emerging and
Developing Europe 2.7 2.9 3.1 0.1 -0.2
Latin America and
the Caribbean 1.2 1.3 2.3 -0.9 -0.5
Brazil 0.1 0.3 1.5 -1.1 -0.7
Mexico 2.1 3.2 3.5 -0.3 -0.3
Middle East, North
Africa, Afghanistan
and Pakistan 2.8 3.3 3.9 -0.6 -0.5
Sub-Saharan Africa 4.8 4.9 5.2 -0.9 -0.8
South Africa 1.4 2.1 2.5 -0.2 -0.3
