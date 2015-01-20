* 2015 global growth cut to 3.5 percent versus 3.8 percent
* Lower oil prices, weak euro and yen positive for growth
* US only major economy to see upward revision, China
forecast cut
By Jake Spring
BEIJING, Jan 20 The International Monetary Fund
lowered its forecast for global economic growth in 2015, and
called on Tuesday for governments and central banks to pursue
accommodative monetary policies and structural reforms to
support growth.
Global growth is projected at 3.5 percent for 2015 and 3.7
percent for 2016, the IMF said in its latest World Economic
Outlook report, lowering its forecast by 0.3 percentage points
for both years.
"New factors supporting growth, lower oil prices, but also
depreciation of euro and yen, are more than offset by persistent
negative forces, including the lingering legacies of the crisis
and lower potential growth in many countries," Olivier
Blanchard, the IMF's chief economist, said in a statement.
The IMF advised advanced economies to maintain accommodative
monetary policies to avoid increasing real interest rates as
cheaper oil heightens the risk of deflation.
If policy rates could not be reduced further, the IMF
recommended pursuing an accommodative policy "through other
means".
The United States was the lone bright spot in an otherwise
gloomy report for major economies, with its projected growth
raised to 3.6 percent from 3.1 percent for 2015.
The United States largely offset prospects of more weakness
in the euro area, where only Spain's growth was adjusted upward.
Projections for emerging economies were also broadly cut
back, with the outlook for oil exporters Russia, Nigeria and
Saudi Arabia worsening the most.
The drop in world oil prices, which have fallen more than 50
percent since June, is largely the result of OPEC not cutting
supplies, a decision that is unlikely to change, Blanchard said.
"We expect the decrease in price to be quite persistent," he
told reporters at a news conference launching the report. "We
expect some return, some increase, but surely not an increase
back to levels where we were, say, six months ago."
The IMF predicts that a slowdown in China will draw a more
limited policy response as authorities in Beijing will be more
concerned with the risks of rapid credit and investment growth.
Slower 2015 growth in China "reflects the welcome decision
by the authorities to take care some of the imbalances which are
in place and the desire to reorient the economy towards
consumption and away from the real estate sector and shadow
banking," Blanchard said.
The IMF also cut projections for Brazil and India.
The forecasts are far rosier than World Bank predictions
last week that the global economy would grow 3 percent this year
and 3.3 percent in 2016.
Lower oil prices will give central banks in emerging
economies leeway to delay raising benchmark interest rates,
although "macroeconomic policy space to support growth remains
limited," the report said.
Falling prices will also give countries a chance to reform
energy subsidies and taxes, the IMF said.
The prospects of commodity importers and exporters will
further diverge.
Oil exporters can draw on funds they amassed when prices
were high and can further allow for substantial depreciation in
their currencies to dull the economic shock of plunging prices.
The report is largely in line with remarks by IMF Managing
Director Christine Lagarde last week, in which she said falling
oil prices and strong U.S. growth were unlikely to make the IMF
more upbeat.
The euro zone and Japan could suffer a long period of weak
growth and dangerously low inflation, she said.
Both Lagarde and the report indicated that money flowing
back to the U.S. as it tightens monetary policy could contribute
to volatile financial markets in emerging economies.
The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to begin raising
interest rates some time this year.
