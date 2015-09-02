(Adds fresh quote, background)
JAKARTA, Sept 2 Recent volatility in global
financial markets shows how rapidly risks can spill over from
one economy to the next, the managing director of the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in Jakarta on Wednesday.
"What has been demonstrated in the last few weeks is how
much Asia is at the core of the global economy, and how much
disruption in one market in Asia can actually spill over to the
rest of the world," Christine Lagarde told a conference in
Indonesia's capital.
World stock markets and the currencies of many emerging
markets have seen large swings since China's decision last month
to devalue its currency.
Lagarde said the world economy was facing headwinds from
China's rebalancing, Japan's slow growth, falling commodity
prices and uncertainties surrounding higher U.S. interest rates.
Policies need to be tailored to each country, Lagarde said,
but mostly they would involve strengthening defences with
prudent fiscal policy, reining in excessive credit growth,
aligning exchange rates to act as shock absorbers, maintaining
adequate foreign exchange reserves, and strengthening
regulation.
"The authorities and the supervisors constantly have to
remain vigilant particularly when there are those new and
innovative products...those risks have to be under the watch of
the supervisors, be they in traditional banking, be they in
these disruptive banking systems or in these shadow banking
systems," Lagarde said.
The IMF managing director, who is attending a conference on
the future of financing for development, said international
institutions, such as China's Asia Infrastructure Investment
Bank (AIIB), the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank,
should work together to meet the region's large infrastructure
financing needs.
