WASHINGTON, April 9 Mediocre economic growth
could become the "new reality," leaving millions stuck without
jobs and increasing the risks to global financial stability, the
head of the International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday.
Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the IMF, first
warned in October the global economy could be stuck on a "new
mediocre" growth path with high debt and unemployment, unless
policymakers act.
"Today, we must prevent that new mediocre from becoming the
'new reality,'" Lagarde said, according to prepared remarks at
the Washington-based Atlantic Council.
Speaking ahead of the release of the IMF's economic
forecasts next week, Lagarde said global growth this year is
similar to last year, while it is slightly better for advanced
economies and slightly worse for emerging markets.
In its last forecasts in January, the IMF said the global
economy grew 3.3 percent last year, advanced economies expanded
by 1.8 percent and emerging markets grew 4.4 percent.
"It is not that overall growth is bad," Lagarde said. "It is
rather that, given the lingering impact of the Great Recession
on people ... growth is just not good enough."
While loose monetary policies are still needed, especially
in the euro zone and Japan, very low interest rates are also
breeding financial instability as investors tolerate higher
risks and may overprice assets.
Lagarde also warned about the potential negative impact of
the sharp appreciation of the U.S. dollar over the past six
months, as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise rates while
other central banks stay put.
She said some firms in emerging markets are particularly
vulnerable as they deal with a higher dollar, lower commodity
prices and higher borrowing costs.
As in previous speeches, Lagarde called for policymakers to
pursue structural reforms, including infrastructure investment
and trade reform.
"Frankly, in too many countries, these reforms have been
lagging," she said.
