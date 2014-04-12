BRIEF-Brandywine Realty Trust files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Brandywine Realty Trust Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nVNRMT) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 12 The European Central Bank should consider more policy action if low inflation becomes persistent, the International Monetary Fund's steering committee said on Saturday.
The ECB "has maintained accommodative monetary conditions and should consider further action if low inflation becomes persistent," the IMFC said in a statement.
Last week, the ECB opened the door to possibly turning on its money-printing presses to boost the euro zone economy and keep inflation from staying too low.
March 20 Puerto Rico's governor on Monday proposed measures to reduce anticipated budget cuts at the University of Puerto Rico to $241 million by fiscal year 2021, from $450 million requested by the struggling U.S. territory's fiscal oversight board.
WASHINGTON, March 20 U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said on Monday it was not known whether any Americans helped Russia in an alleged hacking campaign aimed at swaying the Nov. 8 election in Donald Trump's favor.