WASHINGTON, April 12 The European Central Bank should consider more policy action if low inflation becomes persistent, the International Monetary Fund's steering committee said on Saturday.

The ECB "has maintained accommodative monetary conditions and should consider further action if low inflation becomes persistent," the IMFC said in a statement.

Last week, the ECB opened the door to possibly turning on its money-printing presses to boost the euro zone economy and keep inflation from staying too low.

