WASHINGTON Oct 7 The International Monetary
Fund cut its global economic growth forecasts for the third time
this year on Tuesday, warning of weaker growth in core euro zone
countries, Japan and big emerging markets like Brazil.
In its flagship World Economic Outlook report, the
Washington-based body cut its expectations for global growth to
3.3 percent this year and 3.8 percent next year. The IMF in July
had expected economic growth of 3.4 percent in 2014 and 4
percent in 2015.
The IMF has now cut its current-year growth forecasts nine
out of 12 times in the last three years as it consistently
overestimated how quickly richer countries would be able to pull
free from high debt and unemployment in the wake of the global
financial crisis in 2007-2009.
The Fund also lowered its expectations for longer-term
potential growth, something its chief economist Olivier
Blanchard called "the force from the future" that is already
denting growth.
"You have these forces from the past, the forces from the
anticipated future ... and I think that explains the sequence of
revisions that we've had," Blanchard said in an interview.
The IMF again urged countries to carry out an array of
structural reforms to support the recovery - or risk stagnation.
The Fund's gloomy projections will set the stage for the
gathering of the world's top economic policymakers in Washington
this week, who will meet to discuss how to deal with a flagging
global economy as the United States gets ready to end its
quantitative easing policies.
While richer countries like Britain and the United States
are seeing a stronger economic expansion, the IMF downgraded its
forecasts for the three biggest economies in the euro zone
currency bloc - Germany, France and Italy - and said it was
essential richer countries maintain monetary accommodation and
low interest rates.
It also lowered growth projections for Japan and Brazil,
among others. The IMF said potential growth in emerging markets
is now 1.5 percentage points lower than what it foresaw in 2011.
"There is a risk that the recovery in the euro area could
stall, that demand could weaken further, and that low inflation
could turn into deflation," Blanchard said in a foreword to the
report.
"Should such a scenario play out, it would be the major
issue confronting the world economy," he said.
Markets have been roiled by the diverging growth prospects
in the United States versus the ailing euro zone and a Japan
that has dipped back into contraction. The value of the dollar
had surged by the end of last week for 12 successive weeks, the
longest rally in 40 years.
The IMF now sees a 30 percent chance of the euro zone
slipping into deflation over the next year, and nearly a 40
percent probability the currency bloc could enter recession.
Most of the Western world will likely urge the euro zone to
do more to boost growth at the meetings this week, though
Germany will caution against letting up on austerity.
The IMF warned frothy valuations in financial markets could
plunge suddenly once the U.S. Federal Reserve starts raising
interest rates next year, as markets may be underpricing risks
of diverging monetary policies in advanced economies.
"Macroprudential tools are the right instruments to mitigate
these risks; whether they are up to the task, however, is an
open question," the IMF's Blanchard said.
The IMF also warned geopolitical tensions between Russia and
Ukraine, and in the Middle East, were increasingly posing risks
to the global economy and could shock oil prices and cause wider
trade and financial disruptions if conflicts escalate.
With loose monetary policy reaching its limits and
cash-strapped governments struggling to boost public investment,
the IMF urged all countries to pursue structural reforms, such
as improving labor market policies, fighting tax evasion and
raising infrastructure spending.
"The challenge ... is to go beyond the general mantra of
'undertaking structural reforms' to identify both the reforms
that are most needed and the reforms that are politically
feasible," Blanchard said.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Andrea Ricci)