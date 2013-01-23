BRIEF-S&P says Qatar Petroleum outlook revised to negative following sovereign action 'AA' rating affirmed
* S&P - Qatar Petroleum outlook revised to negative following sovereign action; 'AA' rating affirmed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mo5xBj)
WASHINGTON Jan 23 Fiscal adjustment in Italy has been painful but the country has regained market confidence, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Wednesday.
"Italy is one of these countries in which there was little choice about the need (for) fiscal consolidation" IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard told reporters.
"Clearly the economic performance has been painful ... but markets have regained confidence, sovereign spreads have decreased, and we have the largest primary surplus in Europe," he added.
* S&P - Qatar Petroleum outlook revised to negative following sovereign action; 'AA' rating affirmed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mo5xBj)
BRUSSELS, March 9 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told European leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday to press ahead with structural reforms in preparation for the day when loose monetary policy comes to an end, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
* S&P - New Jersey Economic Development Authority bonds upgraded to 'AA+' from 'BBB+' on bonds defeasance; outlook stable Source text: (http://bit.ly/2naQjQ2)