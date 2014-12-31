ROME Dec 31 Accommodative monetary policy will
remain necessary for as long as global growth remains weak, IMF
managing director Christine Lagarde said in a newspaper article
published on Wednesday.
With the global economy in a fragile state, central banks
from Europe to China have cut interest rates in 2014, and the
possibility of printing money to buy government bonds looms
large in some places.
"Accommodative monetary policy will continue to be necessary
while growth remains anaemic, although we must pay very close
attention to the risk of potential spillover," Lagarde wrote in
an opinion piece for Italian business daily Il Sole 24 Ore.
Six years after the 2008 financial crisis, the global
economy risks falling into a prolonged period of slow growth and
scant job creation, Lagarde said, calling for fresh political
impetus to activate measures agreed by G20 countries last month.
Lagarde said progress had been made in regulating financial
services but that countries must now pursue reforms and improve
banking supervision.
She called for tighter control over "shadow banking", or
non-bank credit and off-balance sheet bank lending, and said
more effort was needed to "fill the shortfall" of data on the
financial sector and allow for better regulation.
To rebuild public trust, the financial sector needs to
change culturally and "behave ethically", Lagarde said.
A boost to global trade could help unlock investment in
2015, she added, saying she was confident that a worldwide
agreement on climate change is possible by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Catherine Evans)