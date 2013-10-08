MEXICO CITY Oct 8 The International Monetary
Fund slashed its 2013 growth outlook for Mexico on Tuesday after
a weaker-than-expected first part of the year, while it dialed
back expectations for growth in Brazil next year.
The IMF said Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) would
grow 1.2 percent this year, down from a 2.9 percent expansion it
forecast in July, due to low government spending, a drop in
construction and slack U.S. demand for local exports.
Mexico's government has repeatedly revised its own outlook
downward, most recently cutting its growth forecast to 1.8
percent this year. It said later that massive floods across the
country in September would likely shave about 0.1 percentage
points off GDP. Latin America's No. 2 economy grew 3.8 percent
in 2012.
"Growth is projected to recover gradually and return to 3
percent in 2014, as manufacturing picks up on the back of a
recovery in U.S. demand, public spending regains momentum, and
ongoing structural reforms begin to bear fruit," the IMF said in
its periodic World Economic Outlook.
The Washington-based IMF trimmed its outlook for Mexican
growth to 3 percent in 2014 from an estimated 3.2 percent.
The IMF said its preliminary estimate of the effects of
President Enrique Pena Nieto's reform program would lift annual
average growth to between 3.5 percent and 4 percent in the
medium term.
That is more conservative than the Mexican government's
estimates that growth will expand to 5.2 percent by 2017 and
even higher in the following years under the combined effect of
proposed telecommunications, banking, energy and tax reform
legislation.
The report did not provide further details on the IMF's
analysis of Mexico's economic reforms.
Mexico's central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark
interest rate to 3.75 percent in September after growth
contracted in the second quarter for the first time in four
years. Policymakers are widely expected to cut the rate by
another 25 basis points on Oct. 25.
The IMF held steady its forecast for GDP growth in Brazil,
saying Latin America's biggest economy would grow by 2.5 percent
this year. However, it cut back its outlook for 2014 to 2.5
percent from a forecast of 3.2 percent in July.
Brazil, where the economy expanded by only 0.9 percent last
year, is battling stubbornly high inflation, even as the economy
struggles to gain steam.
"Higher inflation has lowered real incomes and may weigh on
consumption, while supply constraints and policy uncertainty may
continue to constrain activity," the IMF said.