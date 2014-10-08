WASHINGTON Oct 8 Latin American finance
ministers expect to be consulted on U.S. monetary policy and
hope officials in Washington will consider the impact of abrupt
changes on emerging markets, Colombian Finance Minister Mauricio
Cardenas said on Wednesday.
"We see recovery of the United States' economy as a stimulus
for Latin America. But we also see it as very important that the
management of the United States' monetary policy occurs without
hiccups, to avoid abrupt changes in the flow of investment and
in the cost of financing," Cardenas told reporters on the
sidelines of the IMF and World Bank fall meetings.
Emerging markets, including Colombia and Brazil, have
benefited from a flood of money away from the world's most
developed economies, which slashed interest rates to bolster
consumer spending and emerge from the 2007-2009 financial
crisis.
With the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to begin raising rock
bottom interest rates sometime next year, there are concerns
those flows will sharply reverse, hurting investment and
undercutting currencies in the region.
"If U.S. monetary policy sparks abrupt changes in the
financial markets, the rest of the world economies, particularly
emerging markets, may be affected and that will in turn
reverberate negatively on the United States," Cardenas said.
He added that U.S. policymakers needed to consult with their
counterparts in Latin America on monetary policy changes. "That
is part of the message that the finance ministers of Latin
America had for the United States."
Cardenas, who spoke after chairing a meeting of finance
ministers from the Americas and the Caribbean, said the region
expects U.S. economic growth to result in a rise in tourism and
remittances to Latin America.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Paul Simao)