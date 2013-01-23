BRIEF-S&P says Qatar Petroleum outlook revised to negative following sovereign action 'AA' rating affirmed
* S&P - Qatar Petroleum outlook revised to negative following sovereign action; 'AA' rating affirmed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mo5xBj)
WASHINGTON Jan 23 The biggest risks facing the global economy last year have been dodged and "cautious optimism" on the outlook may be warranted, the IMF's chief economist said on Wednesday.
"Optimism is in the air, particularly in financial markets, and some cautious optimism may indeed be justified," International Monetary Fund chief economist Olivier Blanchard said.
"Comparing to where we were at the same time last year, acute risks have decreased," he told a news conference, referring to the "fiscal cliff" in the United States and the threat posed by Europe's debt crisis.
"We may have avoided the cliffs, but we still face high mountains," Blanchard said.
* S&P - Qatar Petroleum outlook revised to negative following sovereign action; 'AA' rating affirmed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mo5xBj)
BRUSSELS, March 9 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told European leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday to press ahead with structural reforms in preparation for the day when loose monetary policy comes to an end, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
* S&P - New Jersey Economic Development Authority bonds upgraded to 'AA+' from 'BBB+' on bonds defeasance; outlook stable Source text: (http://bit.ly/2naQjQ2)