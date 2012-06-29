(Recasts; adds details, comment)
NEW YORK, June 29 Global central banks' currency
reserves surged to another record in the first quarter of this
year, while the U.S. dollar share of these holdings remained
steady, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on
Friday.
The greenback's share of the roughly $5.7 trillion known
reserves was 62.2 percent, roughly unchanged from the fourth
quarter of 2012, the IMF data showed. Meanwhile, the euro's
share edged lower to 24.9 percent from 25.0 percent at the end
of last year.
The report temporarily negates views about global central
banks shying away from the safe-haven dollar and reinforces the
greenback's status as the global reserve currency of choice.
Global central bank holdings rose to a record $10.4 trillion
in the first quarter after rising consistently over the last two
years.
"The evidence suggests that central banks are showing a
slightly more favorable attitude to the U.S. dollar relative to
the euro over the past year," said Alan Ruskin, head of G10 FX
strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York.
U.S. dollar reserves grew 9 percent from a year earlier,
while euro reserves were up just 1 percent.
The dollar held its share of global reserves despite the
dollar index falling 1.5 percent in the first quarter of 2012.
In contrast, the euro had risen 3 percent in the first three
months of the year and yet its share slipped and has declined
for at least the last four quarters.
In 1999, the euro had an 18 percent share of reserves,
peaking at 28 percent in 2009, steadily falling since then.
Data also showed that reserves of developed economies rose
to $3.4 trillion from $3.39 trillion in the fourth quarter of
2011, while that of developing nations grew to nearly $7
trillion as emerging market central banks intervened to slow the
strength of their currencies.
However, the reserves report may not provide the true
picture, given that the unknown or unallocated reserves grew.
Data showed that unallocated reserves, which looked to be mostly
accounted for by China, rose to $4.7 trillion in the first
quarter from $4.5 trillion at the end of last year.
Another interesting feature of the reserves data was the
growth in "other currencies," which usually refers to
commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian and Canadian
dollars.
While their share of overall currency reserves remained
generally steady at around 5.2 percent during the period,
central banks' holdings of "other currencies" jumped 17.5
percent on a year-on-year basis.
