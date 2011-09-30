NEW YORK, Sept 30 The International Monetary Fund on Friday released the following data on official international foreign currency reserves for the second quarter of 2011. All figures are in billions of dollars:

2011 Q2 2011 Q1 2010 Q4 2010 Q3 World FX Reserves 10080 9694 9259 8987 Industrial nations 3237 3162 3092 3101 Developing nations 6844 6538 6166 5886 Allocated FX detail*

5440 5305 5123 5077 US Dollars 3276 3235 3167 3131 euros 1454 1395 1326 1345 Japanese yen 212 200 193 180 British pound 227 218 203 206 Swiss franc 7 6 6 6 Others 264 251 229 210

*Note: Reserves whose currency composition is known. U.S. dollars, euros as a percent of reserves with FX detail:

2011 Q2 2011 Q1 2010 Q4 2010 Q3 US Dollars 60.2 60.7 61.5 61.4 euros 26,7 26.5 26.2 26.7

