TOKYO Oct 12 Bank of England Deputy Governor
Paul Tucker said on Friday that he was confident the central
bank's new scheme to boost bank lending would help lower
interest rates faced by businesses and households.
Speaking at a banking conference in Tokyo organised by the
Institute for International Finance, Tucker said he had been
"pleasantly surprised" by the number of banks and building
societies that had signed up to the BoE's Funding for Lending
Scheme (FLS) since it launched in early August.
"We observe the fall in funding costs that this has helped
to bring about. I am reasonably confident this will be passed on
to the real economy over time," he said.
If the FLS is a success, some BoE policymakers have said it
would reduce the need for it to buy further government bonds
under its quantitative easing scheme.
"There are no silver bullets," Tucker said. "Of course there
is weak demand for credit but where we can remove impediments to
the supply of credit we should do so."
Tucker also said that simple rules for bank regulation - as
advocated by his BoE colleague Andrew Haldane - may not be
enough to stop risky behaviour.