WASHINGTON Oct 8 A U.S. debt default is an
unlikely event, but one that could have catastrophic
consequences for the world, the International Monetary Fund said
on Tuesday.
"The effects of any failure to repay the debt would be felt
right away, leading to potentially major disruptions in
financial markets, both in the United States and abroad," said
Olivier Blanchard, the IMF's chief economist. "We see this as a
tail risk, a low probability risk, but were it to happen it
would have major consequences."
He added that the U.S. government shutdown, which is
currently in its second week, would have limited consequences if
it is not prolonged, but could derail the U.S. recovery if it
lasts for longer.