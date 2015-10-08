LIMA Oct 8 Twenty of the countries most
vulnerable to climate change, from the Himalayan kingdom of
Bhutan to the Pacific island nation of Tuvalu, will form a new
group on Thursday to press for tougher action to curb warming.
Draft documents for a meeting of finance ministers in Lima,
Peru and seen by Reuters, said the 20 represented 700 million
people in low- and middle-income nations that were arid,
landlocked, mountainous or vulnerable to rising sea levels.
The Vulnerable 20 (V20) group's draft action plan will seek
to "strengthen economic and financial cooperation and action to
address climate change risks and opportunities" and promote a
shift to a low-carbon global economy.
Goals would include "improved access to international
climate change finance" to help cope with droughts, floods,
melting glaciers and rising sea levels. They said one
possibility was a tax on financial transactions.
The 20 said they accounted for just two percent of world
greenhouse gas emissions but had suffered an average of more
than 50,000 deaths a year since 2010 from impacts they linked to
rising temperatures.
They estimated that they faced "escalating losses of at
least 2.5 percent of our GDP potential per year, estimated at
$45 billion since 2010."
Members will be Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Barbados, Bhutan,
Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Kiribati, Madagascar,
Maldives, Nepal, Philippines, Rwanda, Saint Lucia, Tanzania,
East Timor, Tuvalu, Vanuatu and Vietnam.
They said they would also share experiences and work for a
sovereign V20 Climate Risk Pooling Mechanism, an insurance
facility to spread risks and help recovery after extreme weather
events and disasters.
Ministers from the 20 nations are due to approve the
documents before meetings of the International Monetary Fund and
World Bank in Lima starting on Friday.
Renato Constantino, executive director of the Institute for
Climate and Sustainable Cities non-governmental group, welcomed
the formation of the V20.
He did not expect it to detract from existing groups, for
instance of Least Developed Countries of the Alliance of Small
Island States. "I don't think it complicates the work. I think
it clarifies the agenda for developing countries," he said.
