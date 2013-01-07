Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
WASHINGTON Jan 7 The International Monetary Fund held "productive" discussions with Egypt about its economic strategy, a senior Fund official said on Monday after a visit to the country.
Egypt is desperately seeking a $4.8 billion loan from the IMF to help prop up its budget and contain a currency crisis set off by political turmoil.
"I have held productive discussions today with President (Mohamed) Mursi, Prime Minister (Hisham) Kandil, and Egypt's economic team on the economic and financial challenges now facing the Egyptian economy," Masood Ahmed, the IMF's director for Middle East and Central Asia, said in a statement.
He said a technical team will visit Egypt in coming weeks to discuss a possible IMF loan.
Egypt first struck an agreement for a stand-by loan with the IMF in November, but Cairo postponed the formal end of the deal last month because of new political confrontations and protests.
Analysts view the IMF loan as critical to give Egypt's Islamist government credibility with the markets. The Egyptian pound hit a series of record lows against the dollar on Monday as political turmoil is depleting the country's foreign reserves.
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.