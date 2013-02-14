WASHINGTON Feb 14 The International Monetary
Fund's chief spokesman on Thursday said he was unaware of the
Fund receiving a revised economic program from Egypt, a
precondition for securing a vital $4.8 billion loan.
Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Kandil late on Wednesday said
the government had finished revising a program on economic
reforms. He later said he hoped the IMF team would return to
Egypt this month to resume talks on the loan.
"As far as I am aware, we have not yet received the economic
program," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters.
"We understand the Egyptian authorities have been working on
revising their economic program. And once this step is
completed, we will discuss the timing of a possible mission to
Cairo to assess the revised program."
The IMF accord is seen as critical for propping up Egypt's
battered finances. Ratification would also unlock billions of
dollars of further aid from foreign states, economists say.
Ratings agency Moody's cited uncertainty about the
government's ability to secure the loan as one reason for
cutting Egypt's credit rating earlier this week.