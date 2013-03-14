(Corrects 2nd paragraph to show the visit is the first since Egypt submitted revised data to the IMF)

WASHINGTON, March 14 A senior official from the International Monetary Fund will visit Cairo starting on Sunday for talks with the authorities on a revised economic program and next steps in the IMF's engagement with the country.

IMF spokesman William Murray said the fund's Director for the Middle East and North Africa Masood Ahmed will visit Cairo, the first visit by a top IMF official since Egypt submitted revised economic data to the Fund to qualify for a $4.8 billion IMF loan.

Egypt suspended negotiations with the IMF in December on the program following street protests.

Egypt has said it is studying an offer of a bridging loan from the IMF, which would give the authorities access to rapid credit while it negotiates a full-fledged IMF program.

Murray would not elaborate on the upcoming discussions, saying only that "the IMF remains fully committed to supporting Egypt at this critical time." (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)