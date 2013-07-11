WASHINGTON, July 11 The International Monetary
Fund on Thursday said it was not currently discussing a possible
loan with Egypt's interim government, and its decision on
whether to engage would be guided by the views of the
international community.
The IMF had been negotiating a critically needed $4.8
billion loan with Egypt before last week's military removal of
elected president Mohamed Mursi.
"In determining how to deal with the interim government of
Egypt, we will be guided, as is usually the case in these
circumstances, by the views of the international community, in
particular those of the Fund's membership," IMF spokesman Gerry
Rice told reporters.
The IMF typically does not negotiate with governments that
have not been recognized by the international community.