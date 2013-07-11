WASHINGTON, July 11 The International Monetary
Fund on Thursday said it was not currently discussing a possible
loan with Egypt's interim government, and its decision on
whether to engage would be guided by the views of the
international community.
The IMF had been negotiating a critically needed $4.8
billion loan with Egypt before last week's military removal of
elected President Mohamed Mursi.
"In determining how to deal with the interim government of
Egypt, we will be guided, as is usually the case in these
circumstances, by the views of the international community, in
particular those of the Fund's membership," IMF Spokesman Gerry
Rice told reporters.
The IMF typically does not negotiate with governments that
have not been recognized by the international community.
Rice said the Fund had not been in touch with the interim
government, but continued to remain in "regular contact" with
Egyptian bureaucrats on the technical level.
"We continue to follow developments (in Egypt) closely, and
are considering their implications for the IMF's work in helping
Egypt address its serious economic problems," Rice said.
He declined to comment on the $12 billion aid package
promised to Egypt by its wealthy Gulf allies this week, and said
he did not have the details of the program.
While the massive package should be enough to help Egypt
avert a balance of payments crunch that was looming this year,
an IMF loan is widely viewed as critical for convincing foreign
donors and investors that Egypt's economy is on the right track.
To satisfy the IMF, the government would likely have to
commit to deep cuts in its budget deficit. It remains unclear
whether any Egyptian government can muster the will to make
politically explosive cuts in subsidies required to reduce the
deficit.