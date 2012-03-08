WASHINGTON, March 8 The International
Monetary Fund has received a document outlining Egypt's proposed
economic program, to be supported by IMF financing, and will
schedule a mission to Cairo later in March, a Fund spokesman
said on Thursday.
"We have now received a document that describes in broad
terms their economic program," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told
reporters. "In coming days our staff will be studying that
document and assess the policies, and ... we expect to schedule
a mission to Cairo in the second half of March," he added.
Egypt has requested a $3.2 billion lending program from the
IMF to help plug a widening budget and balance of payments
deficit.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish)