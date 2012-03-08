(Adds details, quotes, background)
WASHINGTON, March 8 The International
Monetary Fund said on Thursday a delegation will visit Egypt
later in March for discussions on an IMF lending program after
Egyptian authorities recently submitted economic plans to the
global lender.
"We have now received a document that describes in broad
terms their economic program," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told
reporters. "In coming days our staff will be studying that
document and assess the policies, and ... we expect to schedule
a mission to Cairo in the second half of March," he added.
The talks will cover details of the economic program and a
possible IMF arrangement, he added.
Egypt has requested a $3.2 billion lending program from the
IMF to help plug a widening budget and balance of payments
deficit.
Rice said it was important that any IMF-backed program had
the broad support of all political groups in Egypt, following a
year of political turmoil that toppled longtime leader Hosni
Mubarak. A military council is set to rule until the end of June
when it said it will hand power to an elected president.
Political turmoil and elections could complicate
negotiations with the IMF and the country's commitment to
sticking with an economic program.
"We stress the greatest importance on this program being
homegrown and having broad political ownership," Rice added.
Egyptian Finance Minister Mumtaz al-Saeed was quoted on Feb.
19 as saying the IMF loan would support the 2012/13 budget and
compensate for the depletion of Egypt's foreign reserves.
Economists estimate Egypt will need up to $12 billion in
external funding over the next year and a half. The country is
also in talks with the World Bank on $1 billion in budget
financing.
