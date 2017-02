WASHINGTON, April 5 The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday there was no fixed timeline for concluding loan talks with Egypt and insisted it was key that any funding deal have the broad support of all political parties in the country.

"The timeline for concluding an agreement is not fixed and will depend on how quickly progress is made by all sides on these all issues," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a news conference. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish)