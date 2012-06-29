WASHINGTON, June 29 International Monetary Fund
Managing Director Christine Lagarde called Egyptian
President-elect Mohamed Mursi to discuss how the international
lending body can best help Egypt, a spokesperson for the IMF
said on Friday.
"They discussed Egypt's economic situation and how best the
IMF could help in the period ahead. The MD reiterated that the
IMF stands ready to support Egypt and looks forward to working
closely with the authorities," the spokesperson said.
However, no timetable has been set for an IMF staff visit to
Egypt to discuss a $3.2 billion IMF loan. That "will depend on
the formation of the government," the spokesperson said.
Lagarde and Mursi spoke by telephone on Thursday. Mursi is
due to be sworn into office on Saturday.
(Reporting By Doug Palmer; editing by Todd Eastham)