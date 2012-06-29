(Adjusts name in headline to Reuters style; adds detail)
WASHINGTON, June 29 International Monetary Fund
Managing Director Christine Lagarde called Egyptian
President-elect Mohamed Mursi to discuss the economic challenges
facing Egypt and how the international lender can best help, a
spokesperson for the IMF said on Friday.
"The MD reiterated that the IMF stands ready to support
Egypt and looks forward to working closely with the
authorities," the spokesperson said.
She also congratulated Mursi on his election as president,
"which represents an important step forward in Egypt's
transition," the spokesperson said.
However, no timetable has been set for an IMF staff visit to
Egypt to discuss a $3.2 billion IMF loan. That "will depend on
the formation of the government," the spokesperson said.
The Muslim Brotherhood's Mursi is due to be sworn into
office on Saturday, making him Egypt's first Islamist president.
He and Lagarde spoke on Thursday.
Brotherhood officials have said they plan to resume the
previous government's stop-and-start negotiations for a $3.2
billion IMF loan.
A staff visit to meet Mursi and members of his new
government would be an essential part of that process.
"As we have said before, Egypt's economic situation is
challenging," the IMF spokesperson said.
"Steps are required to re-establish confidence, restart
growth, and safeguard macroeconomic stability, while protecting
the most vulnerable. We will update our assessment when a staff
team visits Egypt," the IMF spokesperson said.
(Reporting By Doug Palmer; editing by Todd Eastham)