WASHINGTON, April 21 The International Monetary
Fund and Egyptian officials said on Sunday they were working to
reach a deal on a proposed $4.8 billion loan in "coming weeks"
following progress during weekend discussions in Washington.
"Work will continue with the objective of reaching agreement
on an IMF stand-by arrangement to support the authorities'
national economic program in the coming weeks," IMF Managing
Director Christine Lagarde and Egyptian finance officials said
in a joint statement.
The talks on the sidelines of meetings of the IMF and World
Bank, included Egypt's central bank governor, Hisham Ramez,
Finance Minister Al-Mursi al-Sayed Hejazy, and Planning Minister
Ashraf El-Araby.