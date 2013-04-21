WASHINGTON, April 21 The International Monetary
Fund and Egyptian officials said on Sunday they were working to
reach a deal on a proposed $4.8 billion loan in "coming weeks,"
citing progress in weekend talks in Washington.
"Work will continue with the objective of reaching agreement
on an IMF stand-by arrangement to support the authorities'
national economic program in the coming weeks," IMF Managing
Director Christine Lagarde and Egyptian finance officials said
in a joint statement.
The talks, held on the sidelines of twice-yearly meetings of
the IMF and World Bank, included Egypt's central bank governor,
Hisham Ramez, Finance Minister Al-Mursi al-Sayed Hejazy, and
Planning Minister Ashraf El-Araby.
The statement said Egypt was "firmly committed to addressing
its economic and financial challenges with the objective of
restoring sustained and socially balanced growth, and they are
already taking encouraging actions in this direction".
Egypt's economy has deteriorated since street protests in
2011 led to the overthrow of former President Hosni Mubarak.
Tourism and investment have shriveled and the budget deficit has
risen sharply, while foreign currency reserves have shrunk.
An IMF deal would help shore up investor confidence and
ensure the country is tackling problems in its economy. The deal
would include the gradual reforms of costly fuel subsidies, that
swallow about 21 percent of the budget or 12 percent of gross
domestic product.
Lagarde told a news conference last week that IMF and
Egyptian officials were working to "align" more economic data.